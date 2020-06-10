5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse pool bbq/grill trash valet

2 Bedroom Condo with Vaulted Ceilings! Upgraded Granite in Kitchen & Baths! Tile in Great Room & Dining Rm, Carpet in Bedrooms. Tile in

Kitchen & Baths! Walk-in Closets in each Bedroom! Dining Room/Great Room combo feels so large with the vaulted ceilings! Features Sliders out to Covered, Screened Private Porch! The Kitchen features the Laundry Closet with High-Efficiency Top Loader Washer & Dryer for your convenience. Secondary Bedroom has a door into Guest Bath to use as a En-Suite. The Gated Community of Allegro Palm has 2 Pools, Work Out Facility, Trash Valet service from your Front Door, 2 Car Wash Facilities, Club House w/Grill & Lounging area and more. Schedule your showing today!