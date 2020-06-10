All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:35 PM

5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE

5611 Legacy Crescent Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5611 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
trash valet
2 Bedroom Condo with Vaulted Ceilings! Upgraded Granite in Kitchen & Baths! Tile in Great Room & Dining Rm, Carpet in Bedrooms. Tile in
Kitchen & Baths! Walk-in Closets in each Bedroom! Dining Room/Great Room combo feels so large with the vaulted ceilings! Features Sliders out to Covered, Screened Private Porch! The Kitchen features the Laundry Closet with High-Efficiency Top Loader Washer & Dryer for your convenience. Secondary Bedroom has a door into Guest Bath to use as a En-Suite. The Gated Community of Allegro Palm has 2 Pools, Work Out Facility, Trash Valet service from your Front Door, 2 Car Wash Facilities, Club House w/Grill & Lounging area and more. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have any available units?
5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have?
Some of 5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE offer parking?
No, 5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE has a pool.
Does 5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5611 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa