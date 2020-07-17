All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 5519 Legacy Crescent Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
5519 Legacy Crescent Place
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

5519 Legacy Crescent Place

5519 Legacy Crescent Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5519 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to our fabulous and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent in Riverview, FL. Enjoy Resort Style living in beautiful Allegro Palm Condominiums. The interior features a great open floor plan, breakfast bar, living room/dining area, in-unit laundry room, high ceilings, large walk-in closet, screened balcony with storage room, to name a few things. Gated Community features Gorgeous Clubhouse, 2 Oversize Pools, Fitness Center with 24-hour access, Playground, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Pet Walks & Grilling Areas and much more. Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance. Pets are allowed - no aggressive breeds. All pets are subject to owner approval and pet deposit of $300, picture of pet required with application. Very Convenient to everywhere via Highway. Only a few minutes to I-75, SR 301 and Progress Blvd/Bloomingdale Blvd. It's an ideal place for commuters to South Tampa, Downtown Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, and Brandon. APPLICATION PROCESS: Credit check, criminal background checks for each resident 18 yrs. of age or older and past rental history report with no negative findings (no felony charges and no prior evictions).

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5519-legacy-crescent-pl-riverview-fl-33578-usa-unit-202/065c9b72-07c9-4d4f-b26a-673fad8906c1

(RLNE5285773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5519 Legacy Crescent Place have any available units?
5519 Legacy Crescent Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 5519 Legacy Crescent Place have?
Some of 5519 Legacy Crescent Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5519 Legacy Crescent Place currently offering any rent specials?
5519 Legacy Crescent Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5519 Legacy Crescent Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5519 Legacy Crescent Place is pet friendly.
Does 5519 Legacy Crescent Place offer parking?
Yes, 5519 Legacy Crescent Place offers parking.
Does 5519 Legacy Crescent Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5519 Legacy Crescent Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5519 Legacy Crescent Place have a pool?
Yes, 5519 Legacy Crescent Place has a pool.
Does 5519 Legacy Crescent Place have accessible units?
No, 5519 Legacy Crescent Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5519 Legacy Crescent Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5519 Legacy Crescent Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRiverview 2 Bedroom Apartments
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa