5519 Legacy Crescent Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

Welcome to our fabulous and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent in Riverview, FL. Enjoy Resort Style living in beautiful Allegro Palm Condominiums. The interior features a great open floor plan, breakfast bar, living room/dining area, in-unit laundry room, high ceilings, large walk-in closet, screened balcony with storage room, to name a few things. Gated Community features Gorgeous Clubhouse, 2 Oversize Pools, Fitness Center with 24-hour access, Playground, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Pet Walks & Grilling Areas and much more. Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance. Pets are allowed - no aggressive breeds. All pets are subject to owner approval and pet deposit of $300, picture of pet required with application. Very Convenient to everywhere via Highway. Only a few minutes to I-75, SR 301 and Progress Blvd/Bloomingdale Blvd. It's an ideal place for commuters to South Tampa, Downtown Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, and Brandon. APPLICATION PROCESS: Credit check, criminal background checks for each resident 18 yrs. of age or older and past rental history report with no negative findings (no felony charges and no prior evictions).



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5519-legacy-crescent-pl-riverview-fl-33578-usa-unit-202/065c9b72-07c9-4d4f-b26a-673fad8906c1



(RLNE5285773)