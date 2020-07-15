5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203

Amenities

gym pool ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities gym pool

Riverview- 2 Bed/ 2 bath Condo - Charming 2Bed/2Bath spacious condo with a relaxing view of the pond. Open living/dining room combo. There is a bartop over looking the kitchen area perfect for entertaining. Ceiling fans thoughout You do not want to miss this one. Beautiful gated community with pool, fitness center and much more. It wont last long! Schedule a showing today! Water, Sewer and Trash Included!!!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4866327)