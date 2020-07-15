All apartments in Riverview
Riverview, FL
5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203

5513 Legacy Crescent Place
Location

5513 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

Riverview- 2 Bed/ 2 bath Condo - Charming 2Bed/2Bath spacious condo with a relaxing view of the pond. Open living/dining room combo. There is a bartop over looking the kitchen area perfect for entertaining. Ceiling fans thoughout You do not want to miss this one. Beautiful gated community with pool, fitness center and much more. It wont last long! Schedule a showing today! Water, Sewer and Trash Included!!!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4866327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203 have any available units?
5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203 have?
Some of 5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203's amenities include gym, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203 currently offering any rent specials?
5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203 pet-friendly?
No, 5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203 offer parking?
No, 5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203 does not offer parking.
Does 5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203 have a pool?
Yes, 5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203 has a pool.
Does 5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203 have accessible units?
No, 5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5513 Legacy Crescent PL #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
