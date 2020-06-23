14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE

Amenities

Upgraded and Spacious home IN GATED COMMUNITY WITHIN "A" RATED BARRINGTON MIDDLE AND NEWSOME HIGH SCHOOL!. This 4 Bedroom + OFFICE, 3 BATH and 3 CAR GARAGE Home has a great layout that offers Large Living Areas, Upgraded Kitchen, Split Bedroom layout and a 3/4 ACRE yard! Welcome Home! Glass etched double doors with a nice foyer. Formal Dining Room with large window. Formal Living Room - lets you create your own space. Den in the front of the house - great for your Home Office. Upgraded Kitchen with granite counters, plenty of wood cabinets, gas stove, cooking island, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Spacious and Bright Family Room just off the Kitchen offers lots of natural lighting and built in unit and stylish columns. Split Bedroom layout gives everyone their own space - with large master suite, front bedroom full and bath, and two of the secondary bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath. Nicely sized Master Suite offers bath complete with double sinks, garden tub and shower. Well and Septic, so NO BILLS FOR THAT! Gas Water Heater and Furnace. Continue the living and entertaining - Outdoors with a covered lanai and large yard. Lovely Home waiting for new owners. GATED Community - CREEKSIDE offers "A" RATED BARRINGTON MIDDLE SCHOOL and NEWSOME HIGH SCHOOL!!!!