Riverview, FL
14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE
Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE

14219 Creek Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14219 Creek Run Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded and Spacious home IN GATED COMMUNITY WITHIN "A" RATED BARRINGTON MIDDLE AND NEWSOME HIGH SCHOOL!. This 4 Bedroom + OFFICE, 3 BATH and 3 CAR GARAGE Home has a great layout that offers Large Living Areas, Upgraded Kitchen, Split Bedroom layout and a 3/4 ACRE yard! Welcome Home! Glass etched double doors with a nice foyer. Formal Dining Room with large window. Formal Living Room - lets you create your own space. Den in the front of the house - great for your Home Office. Upgraded Kitchen with granite counters, plenty of wood cabinets, gas stove, cooking island, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Spacious and Bright Family Room just off the Kitchen offers lots of natural lighting and built in unit and stylish columns. Split Bedroom layout gives everyone their own space - with large master suite, front bedroom full and bath, and two of the secondary bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath. Nicely sized Master Suite offers bath complete with double sinks, garden tub and shower. Well and Septic, so NO BILLS FOR THAT! Gas Water Heater and Furnace. Continue the living and entertaining - Outdoors with a covered lanai and large yard. Lovely Home waiting for new owners. GATED Community - CREEKSIDE offers "A" RATED BARRINGTON MIDDLE SCHOOL and NEWSOME HIGH SCHOOL!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE have any available units?
14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14219 CREEK RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
