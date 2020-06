Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bath beautiful home with large backyard! This open floor plan with kitchen/family and dining room combination is perfect for entertaining and relaxing at home with your loved ones. You will enjoy the walk in closet, shower and double vanity area in the master bedroom. Schedule your showing today before it is gone!