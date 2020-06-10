All apartments in Riverview
14132 Arbor Pines Drive
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

14132 Arbor Pines Drive

14132 Arbor Pines Drive
Location

14132 Arbor Pines Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Perfect 4BR/2 1/2BA 2-Car Garage Family Home w. Plenty of Extra Space! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Brand new four bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and a two-car garage, you have plenty of space for the family and extra room to play. Your large and spacious kitchen makes it easy to whip up a meal for the entire family, equipped with a full-size pantry and plenty of prep and storage space. Enjoy and find time to relax in your new oversized living room. You'll find a flex room downstairs and half bathroom for convenience and also serves as the perfect space for an office or guest bedroom, separate from the second-floor bedrooms. As you make your way upstairs, you'll find the master suite along with four additional bedrooms. The loft will be a favorite hangout for kids and parents alike. The property is water front with beautiful views and no neighbors in the back. Community offers a resort style pool, playground, gym, walking trails around lakes and parks, amphitheater, BBQ area for residents. Very well located: just a short drive away from Brandon, with easy access to I-75 and 301; only 7 minutes from St. Joseph Hospital, shopping, restaurants, supermarkets, and more! Community offers pool, playground, picnic area with grill in front of the pond.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

(RLNE4943179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14132 Arbor Pines Drive have any available units?
14132 Arbor Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 14132 Arbor Pines Drive have?
Some of 14132 Arbor Pines Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14132 Arbor Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14132 Arbor Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14132 Arbor Pines Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14132 Arbor Pines Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14132 Arbor Pines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14132 Arbor Pines Drive offers parking.
Does 14132 Arbor Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14132 Arbor Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14132 Arbor Pines Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14132 Arbor Pines Drive has a pool.
Does 14132 Arbor Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 14132 Arbor Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14132 Arbor Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14132 Arbor Pines Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
