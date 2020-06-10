14132 Arbor Pines Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool playground

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Perfect 4BR/2 1/2BA 2-Car Garage Family Home w. Plenty of Extra Space! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Brand new four bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and a two-car garage, you have plenty of space for the family and extra room to play. Your large and spacious kitchen makes it easy to whip up a meal for the entire family, equipped with a full-size pantry and plenty of prep and storage space. Enjoy and find time to relax in your new oversized living room. You'll find a flex room downstairs and half bathroom for convenience and also serves as the perfect space for an office or guest bedroom, separate from the second-floor bedrooms. As you make your way upstairs, you'll find the master suite along with four additional bedrooms. The loft will be a favorite hangout for kids and parents alike. The property is water front with beautiful views and no neighbors in the back. Community offers a resort style pool, playground, gym, walking trails around lakes and parks, amphitheater, BBQ area for residents. Very well located: just a short drive away from Brandon, with easy access to I-75 and 301; only 7 minutes from St. Joseph Hospital, shopping, restaurants, supermarkets, and more! Community offers pool, playground, picnic area with grill in front of the pond.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



(RLNE4943179)