14128 Poke Ridge

BRAND NEW HOME/ 4/2/2 Available NOW - YES! BRAND NEW, never lived in before, just finished building this BEAUTIFUL 4bd, 2ba, 2cg home, 4th bed is private with doors but has no closet, great for office or den. Has has much to offer with ALL Brand New kitchen appliances and Full size washer and dryer, garage entry with remote control. Glass door entry, Sliders leading out to large yard with beautiful water view and you can also see this Gorgeous view from most rooms like kitchen, dining, living and Master suite. This home also has ceramic tile throughout all main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Neutral colors throughout. Located in Southshore with Community Pools, playgrounds, jogging/walking trails and more. This growing area has plenty of shopping near by along with restaurants, gyms, hospital and so much more. Call Kim Tarpley @ REMAX Unlimited Realty to view this house anytime. (813) 335-7097.



