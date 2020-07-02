14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

This home is roomy with 4 bedrooms, and 2 and half bathrooms, 2 car garage, almost like new built in 2017. Move-in ready condition, it's easy access to MacDill Air Force base, Amazon warehouse, downtown Tampa, Sarasota, Apollo. beach, St. Petersburg and Clearwater beach ..from here. The location is also easy access to major malls, shopping centers, professional services and retail centers, hospitals, clinics, restaurants. Newer home for rent, can't miss out the opportunity to live in a new community with swimming pool, playground, exercise club house,...Contact your realtor to view this home.