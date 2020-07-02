All apartments in Riverview
14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY

Location

14063 Tropical Kings Way, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
This home is roomy with 4 bedrooms, and 2 and half bathrooms, 2 car garage, almost like new built in 2017. Move-in ready condition, it's easy access to MacDill Air Force base, Amazon warehouse, downtown Tampa, Sarasota, Apollo. beach, St. Petersburg and Clearwater beach ..from here. The location is also easy access to major malls, shopping centers, professional services and retail centers, hospitals, clinics, restaurants. Newer home for rent, can't miss out the opportunity to live in a new community with swimming pool, playground, exercise club house,...Contact your realtor to view this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY have any available units?
14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY have?
Some of 14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY offers parking.
Does 14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY has a pool.
Does 14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY have accessible units?
No, 14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14063 TROPICAL KINGBIRD WAY has units with dishwashers.

