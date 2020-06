Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool clubhouse microwave

The home is just completed for lease, with more than 2500 sf of living with 4 bedrooms 3 full baths and great room for large gathering during holidays. Relaxing by the water view in the backyard, or at the club house by the community swimming pool, or at the exercise facility. Easy access to I-4, US-301, I-75, I-275, Tampa International Airport, several big malls, or university campus, or health facilities.