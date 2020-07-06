13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Stunning single family home located in the desireable subdivision of Summerset in South Fork. Every detail in this home is top-of-the-line- flooring, counters, cabinetry, lighting and trim, this home has it all. This sought-after floor plan features two bedrooms and 2.5 baths and includes a flex space that is well-suited for an office or play area (with a closet). The grand living/dining/kitchen area is open and bright. You can also find a formal dining and living space as well. Storage is never a problem, just take a look at the pantry, bedroom closets and laundry room! You could even create a unique "mud room" just off the garage! The elegant master suite has tray ceilings, huge his/her closet, double sinks and glass enclosed shower.Open the tall 3 paneled slider and enjoy the water feature and conservation area from the newly screened patio. Residents of Summerset can enjoy the community pool, dog park and playground not to mention every convenience that is just a few minutes away. Schedule your viewing today! 3 D VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!