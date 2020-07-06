All apartments in Riverview
13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE

13859 Carlow Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13859 Carlow Park Dr, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stunning single family home located in the desireable subdivision of Summerset in South Fork. Every detail in this home is top-of-the-line- flooring, counters, cabinetry, lighting and trim, this home has it all. This sought-after floor plan features two bedrooms and 2.5 baths and includes a flex space that is well-suited for an office or play area (with a closet). The grand living/dining/kitchen area is open and bright. You can also find a formal dining and living space as well. Storage is never a problem, just take a look at the pantry, bedroom closets and laundry room! You could even create a unique "mud room" just off the garage! The elegant master suite has tray ceilings, huge his/her closet, double sinks and glass enclosed shower.Open the tall 3 paneled slider and enjoy the water feature and conservation area from the newly screened patio. Residents of Summerset can enjoy the community pool, dog park and playground not to mention every convenience that is just a few minutes away. Schedule your viewing today! 3 D VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE have any available units?
13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13859 CARLOW PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

