13608 OGAKOR DRIVE

Amenities
Don't miss your chance to make this incredible house your new home! This spacious home features gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook in the kitchen, along with a large living room that includes quick access to the spacious backyard with screened porch. The large screened-in porch is perfect for entertaining or relaxing, and it overlooks the gorgeous community lake! Additionally, the master bath is complete with a garden tub, a separate shower, a dual vanity sink, and lots of room for getting away and relaxing in privacy after a long day! Make this your new home and apply today!