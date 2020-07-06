All apartments in Riverview
13608 OGAKOR DRIVE
Last updated February 13 2020 at 10:09 PM

13608 OGAKOR DRIVE

13608 Ogakor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13608 Ogakor Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance to make this incredible house your new home! This spacious home features gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook in the kitchen, along with a large living room that includes quick access to the spacious backyard with screened porch. The large screened-in porch is perfect for entertaining or relaxing, and it overlooks the gorgeous community lake! Additionally, the master bath is complete with a garden tub, a separate shower, a dual vanity sink, and lots of room for getting away and relaxing in privacy after a long day! Make this your new home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13608 OGAKOR DRIVE have any available units?
13608 OGAKOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13608 OGAKOR DRIVE have?
Some of 13608 OGAKOR DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13608 OGAKOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13608 OGAKOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13608 OGAKOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13608 OGAKOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13608 OGAKOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13608 OGAKOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13608 OGAKOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13608 OGAKOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13608 OGAKOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13608 OGAKOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13608 OGAKOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13608 OGAKOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13608 OGAKOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13608 OGAKOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

