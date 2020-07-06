13608 OGAKOR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss your chance to make this incredible house your new home! This spacious home features gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook in the kitchen, along with a large living room that includes quick access to the spacious backyard with screened porch. The large screened-in porch is perfect for entertaining or relaxing, and it overlooks the gorgeous community lake! Additionally, the master bath is complete with a garden tub, a separate shower, a dual vanity sink, and lots of room for getting away and relaxing in privacy after a long day! Make this your new home and apply today!