Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

13421 Copper Head Dr. Available 05/15/19 Great home in Boyette Creek - Great Home in Boyette Creek.Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Kitchen featuring a breakfast nook, snack bar, closet pantry and closet laundry, and opens to family room.You will also find a large living room and dining room combo. The entire living area is all tile and the bedrooms are carpeted.The large yard is fenced and has an open patio area for the summer bbq's. Close to schools and shopping! Interior of home being painted.



(RLNE3957699)