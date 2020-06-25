All apartments in Riverview
13330 Palmera Vista Dr

13330 Palmera Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13330 Palmera Vista Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Fall in love with this 3 bed 2 bath Beazer home now available for rent.
This home backs to the pond, and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open kitchen/dining/living room, lanai, laundry room, and 2-car garage. *The gourmet kitchen - has an island with sink, walk-in pantry, gorgeous granite countertops, stainless appliances, 42 rich wood cabinets with crown molding, tumbled stone backsplash and opens directly to the living room. *The master suite - located in the back of home for the best exterior views and natural light.... The en-suite master bath offers walk-in closet, extended double sink vanity with Ornamental granite, relaxing garden tub and large glass enclosed shower upgraded with wall tile and decorative listello. Other features: -8 ft interior entry door - Elegant 18" ceramic tile floors throughout foyer, living, dining, kitchen, and wet areas -fauxwood window blinds Inside laundry room. Beazer homes are built to Energy StarA standards with advanced sealing techniques that make for a better insulated home and lower utility costs. The Reserve at Pradera community in the popular Riverview area offers resort-style amenities include pool and cabana, fitness stations, walking trails and and natural surroundings, with easy commute to MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa, and St. Petersburg. NO PETS. AVAILABLE JULY 8th. THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG. COME SEE IT TODAY!

Call Alex Roman at Arrico Realty & Property Management cell 813-382-0014 or email alex@arricorealty.com or for more listings and info visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13330 Palmera Vista Dr have any available units?
13330 Palmera Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13330 Palmera Vista Dr have?
Some of 13330 Palmera Vista Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13330 Palmera Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13330 Palmera Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13330 Palmera Vista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13330 Palmera Vista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13330 Palmera Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13330 Palmera Vista Dr offers parking.
Does 13330 Palmera Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13330 Palmera Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13330 Palmera Vista Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13330 Palmera Vista Dr has a pool.
Does 13330 Palmera Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 13330 Palmera Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13330 Palmera Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13330 Palmera Vista Dr has units with dishwashers.
