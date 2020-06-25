13330 Palmera Vista Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Fall in love with this 3 bed 2 bath Beazer home now available for rent.

This home backs to the pond, and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open kitchen/dining/living room, lanai, laundry room, and 2-car garage. *The gourmet kitchen - has an island with sink, walk-in pantry, gorgeous granite countertops, stainless appliances, 42 rich wood cabinets with crown molding, tumbled stone backsplash and opens directly to the living room. *The master suite - located in the back of home for the best exterior views and natural light.... The en-suite master bath offers walk-in closet, extended double sink vanity with Ornamental granite, relaxing garden tub and large glass enclosed shower upgraded with wall tile and decorative listello. Other features: -8 ft interior entry door - Elegant 18" ceramic tile floors throughout foyer, living, dining, kitchen, and wet areas -fauxwood window blinds Inside laundry room. Beazer homes are built to Energy StarA standards with advanced sealing techniques that make for a better insulated home and lower utility costs. The Reserve at Pradera community in the popular Riverview area offers resort-style amenities include pool and cabana, fitness stations, walking trails and and natural surroundings, with easy commute to MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa, and St. Petersburg. NO PETS. AVAILABLE JULY 8th. THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG. COME SEE IT TODAY!



Call Alex Roman at Arrico Realty & Property Management cell 813-382-0014 or email alex@arricorealty.com or for more listings and info visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com.