13250 EVENING SUNSET LANE

This Riverview rental home is centrally located in the South shore neighborhood. Perfectly maintained 4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage on a corner lot. Enjoy South Cove and Summerfield amenities that include community pool, indoor basketball /volleyball court, tennis court, gym etc. Split floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Master suite includes walk in closet the master bath has dual sinks and separate shower and garden tub. Living room, dining room and separate family room off the kitchen (if you would like some of the furniture to stay ask the listing agent for detail). This house is less than 5 miles from interstates 75. Easy access to MacDill Air Force Base, Brandon Mall and downtown Tampa.