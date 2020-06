Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Spacious executive home located in Riverview. Large living and dining room, Eat-in kitchen, large family room, four bedrooms and office all on one floor. Has a bautiful open kitchen makes it easy for cooking or entertaining. Kitchen opens to the family room. Also has multiple big screen TVs and Free WiFi. Has 3 car garage and screened lanai Electric and water included. Centrally located with easy access via I-75 North or South to Sarasota or Tampa area.