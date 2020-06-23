All apartments in Riverview
13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE

13218 Royal Pines Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13218 Royal Pines Avenue, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Plenty of room and expert design! Upon entering this stately home, you are welcomed by the classic formal dining room with hardwood floors and elegant crown molding. The hardwood floors extend into the spacious living room, which also has crown molding and custom blinds. The dining room gives access to the kitchen that has all the upgrades! Shining stainless steel appliances, sparkling granite, and upgraded 42" cabinets with crown molding play perfectly with pristine ceramic tile and recessed lighting, to give the kitchen and breakfast nook a sophisticated feel.
The living room and breakfast nook look out over the beautifully landscaped and manicured fenced backyard, with plenty of room for pets and children to play safely. A custom cabana on the lanai offers shade and a great place to entertain! All of the home's bedrooms are upstairs, surrounding the ample loft, which would make a great informal living room. With room for a king bed, entertainment center, and sitting area, you may never want to leave this expansive master retreat. The twin walk-in closets provide ample space for even the most comprehensive wardrobe. There is room to spare in the master bath, with dual sink granite vanity, separate shower and garden tub, and water closet. Four additional bedrooms are serviced by a second full bathroom, also boasting wood cabinets and granite vanity.
In addition to the elegant floor plan and expansive space, all lawn maintenance is included in the price of rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE have any available units?
13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE have?
Some of 13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE have a pool?
No, 13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
