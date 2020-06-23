13218 ROYAL PINES AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Plenty of room and expert design! Upon entering this stately home, you are welcomed by the classic formal dining room with hardwood floors and elegant crown molding. The hardwood floors extend into the spacious living room, which also has crown molding and custom blinds. The dining room gives access to the kitchen that has all the upgrades! Shining stainless steel appliances, sparkling granite, and upgraded 42" cabinets with crown molding play perfectly with pristine ceramic tile and recessed lighting, to give the kitchen and breakfast nook a sophisticated feel.

The living room and breakfast nook look out over the beautifully landscaped and manicured fenced backyard, with plenty of room for pets and children to play safely. A custom cabana on the lanai offers shade and a great place to entertain! All of the home's bedrooms are upstairs, surrounding the ample loft, which would make a great informal living room. With room for a king bed, entertainment center, and sitting area, you may never want to leave this expansive master retreat. The twin walk-in closets provide ample space for even the most comprehensive wardrobe. There is room to spare in the master bath, with dual sink granite vanity, separate shower and garden tub, and water closet. Four additional bedrooms are serviced by a second full bathroom, also boasting wood cabinets and granite vanity.

In addition to the elegant floor plan and expansive space, all lawn maintenance is included in the price of rent!