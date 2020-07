Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL FOUR BEDROOM, TWO AND HALF BATH HOME IN TRIPLE CREEK COMMUNITY!!!! HOME HAS NEW PAINT THROUGH OUT AND CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS! THE REST OF THE HOME FEATURES BEAUTIFUL LARGE TILE FLOORING. LARGE KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FAMILY ROOM HAS TWO SETS OF SLIDING DOORS LEADING TO THE COVERED PATIO. COMMUNITY FEATURES: POOL, PLAYGROUND AND PARK FOR YOU ENJOYMENT. LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, EXPRESSWAYS AND MORE.