Location

13168 Royal Pines Avenue, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
RISE & SHINE ! EXQUISITE 6 Bedrooms + LOFT, 3.5 Bathrooms with OVER 3300 Total Square Footage NEWER Home AWAITS. NO BACKDOOR Neighbors. DOWNSTAIRS Master Suite. Showcasing FRESH Paint, NEW Laminate FLOORING, GRANITE Countertops, BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, NEW Fixtures, SPACIOUS Floor Plan and NESTLED in a FRIENDLY Community with Schools, Parks, Shopping, Restaurants and ENTERTAINMENT Close By. The Formal Dining and Living Rooms are IDEAL for Cocktail Parties, FAMILY Gatherings and ENTERTAINING Friends. DELIGHTFUL Eat-In Kitchen features LUXURIOUS GRANITE Countertops, NEW STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, a PRACTICAL Breakfast Bar and PLENTY of Cabinets for all your Gadgets AND is OPEN to the Living Room...How CONVENIENT ! The FABULOUS DOWNSTAIRS Master Bedroom offers much Needed PRIVACY with PLENTY of Room for your Furniture, a LARGE Walk-In Closet, a SUMPTUOUS Master Bathroom with His and Hers GRANITE Vanity, a Separate Shower and a RELAXING Tub. Secondary Bedrooms are GREAT, Share 2 Bathrooms and will EASILY Accommodate Everyone. The LOFT is AWESOME for Movie Nights, Man Cave, Office or Play Room. HEAVENLY Backyard ALL Fenced In...So COZY and PEACEFUL, PERFECT for Holiday Festivities, Cookouts, Little Ones can Play...PLUS this LOVELY Community offers a Clubhouse, SWIMMING POOL and Playground. EASY Access to US-301 and I-75 for a BREEZY commute to Apollo Beach, Brandon, Downtown Tampa and Macdill AFB. You will be HAPPY here. Home is Also For Sale $278,899 MLS # T3161723.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13168 ROYAL PINES AVENUE have any available units?
13168 ROYAL PINES AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13168 ROYAL PINES AVENUE have?
Some of 13168 ROYAL PINES AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13168 ROYAL PINES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13168 ROYAL PINES AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13168 ROYAL PINES AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13168 ROYAL PINES AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13168 ROYAL PINES AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13168 ROYAL PINES AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13168 ROYAL PINES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13168 ROYAL PINES AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13168 ROYAL PINES AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 13168 ROYAL PINES AVENUE has a pool.
Does 13168 ROYAL PINES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13168 ROYAL PINES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13168 ROYAL PINES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13168 ROYAL PINES AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
