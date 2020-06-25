13168 ROYAL PINES AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

RISE & SHINE ! EXQUISITE 6 Bedrooms + LOFT, 3.5 Bathrooms with OVER 3300 Total Square Footage NEWER Home AWAITS. NO BACKDOOR Neighbors. DOWNSTAIRS Master Suite. Showcasing FRESH Paint, NEW Laminate FLOORING, GRANITE Countertops, BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, NEW Fixtures, SPACIOUS Floor Plan and NESTLED in a FRIENDLY Community with Schools, Parks, Shopping, Restaurants and ENTERTAINMENT Close By. The Formal Dining and Living Rooms are IDEAL for Cocktail Parties, FAMILY Gatherings and ENTERTAINING Friends. DELIGHTFUL Eat-In Kitchen features LUXURIOUS GRANITE Countertops, NEW STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, a PRACTICAL Breakfast Bar and PLENTY of Cabinets for all your Gadgets AND is OPEN to the Living Room...How CONVENIENT ! The FABULOUS DOWNSTAIRS Master Bedroom offers much Needed PRIVACY with PLENTY of Room for your Furniture, a LARGE Walk-In Closet, a SUMPTUOUS Master Bathroom with His and Hers GRANITE Vanity, a Separate Shower and a RELAXING Tub. Secondary Bedrooms are GREAT, Share 2 Bathrooms and will EASILY Accommodate Everyone. The LOFT is AWESOME for Movie Nights, Man Cave, Office or Play Room. HEAVENLY Backyard ALL Fenced In...So COZY and PEACEFUL, PERFECT for Holiday Festivities, Cookouts, Little Ones can Play...PLUS this LOVELY Community offers a Clubhouse, SWIMMING POOL and Playground. EASY Access to US-301 and I-75 for a BREEZY commute to Apollo Beach, Brandon, Downtown Tampa and Macdill AFB. You will be HAPPY here. Home is Also For Sale $278,899 MLS # T3161723.