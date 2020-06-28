All apartments in Riverview
13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE
13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE

13106 Satin Lily Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13106 Satin Lily Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy living in this Stunning "Mattamy Builders" French Country style home is situated on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood! With 4 large bedrooms, a loft, a study, formal dining, this home has it all! Oversized tile covers the main living areas downstairs, perfect for easy clean up. Huge L shaped kitchen features 42 upper cabinets, beautiful Linen color with Ember Glaze and then features cherry slate cabinets on the island with breakfast bar. Caledonia granite counter tops really make the glaze stand out. Tile back splash ties it all together. Spacious gathering room is open to the breakfast area, dining room, and kitchen. This home is meant to entertain! Lanai off the back of the breakfast nook gives even more space to hang out. Powder room located on the main level is so convenient. Study is located off the far end of the gathering room, great space for at home office or craft room. Upstairs features owners suite with two walk in closets, dual sink raised vanity with slate cabinets and granite, large shower, and a private water closet. 3 other large bedrooms flank the large loft and share a full bath that features granite as well. Loft is perfect for play area and is big enough to hold a desk for homework too! This large home has it all! 6 tv/data ports, Ecobee4 Smart thermostat, 15 SEER air conditioning. This property is also for sale MLS #T3220101. Schedule your private viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE have any available units?
13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE have?
Some of 13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
