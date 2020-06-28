13106 SATIN LILY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy living in this Stunning "Mattamy Builders" French Country style home is situated on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood! With 4 large bedrooms, a loft, a study, formal dining, this home has it all! Oversized tile covers the main living areas downstairs, perfect for easy clean up. Huge L shaped kitchen features 42 upper cabinets, beautiful Linen color with Ember Glaze and then features cherry slate cabinets on the island with breakfast bar. Caledonia granite counter tops really make the glaze stand out. Tile back splash ties it all together. Spacious gathering room is open to the breakfast area, dining room, and kitchen. This home is meant to entertain! Lanai off the back of the breakfast nook gives even more space to hang out. Powder room located on the main level is so convenient. Study is located off the far end of the gathering room, great space for at home office or craft room. Upstairs features owners suite with two walk in closets, dual sink raised vanity with slate cabinets and granite, large shower, and a private water closet. 3 other large bedrooms flank the large loft and share a full bath that features granite as well. Loft is perfect for play area and is big enough to hold a desk for homework too! This large home has it all! 6 tv/data ports, Ecobee4 Smart thermostat, 15 SEER air conditioning. This property is also for sale MLS #T3220101. Schedule your private viewing today!