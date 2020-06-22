All apartments in Riverview
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:30 AM

13033 Avalon Crest Ct

13033 Avalon Crest Court · No Longer Available
Location

13033 Avalon Crest Court, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
garage
Welcome home to beautiful Summerfield Village! This clean, lovely, and spacious home has 4 bedrooms, with 2 full baths, heated floors and attached 3 car garages. As soon as you walk in you are greeted with volume ceilings that are very inviting with an incredibly open floor plan. As you move throughout you have a formal living and dining area for all your entertaining needs. The open family room is a great area and is exactly right outside of the eat-in kitchen. Kitchen offers plenty storage space and beautiful granite countertops. The Master bathroom is a great retreat after a long exhausting day, large walk in closets for the shopaholic in the family. Over-sized garden tub that screams Calgon take me away, with a standalone shower that offers plenty of space!! All bedrooms are very spacious and accommodating with a shared full hallway bathroom. Step out into the fenced yard meant for family gatherings. Water softener is tenant responsibility to maintain. With so many amenities within the community there is something for everyone. Take advantage of the best shopping area, wonderful restaurant row, great entertainment close by, golf courses easily accessible within the community, and easy access to major highways. This home is move in ready and just waiting for you. Come and see your new home today before it is gone! It is an easy commute on I-275 to Tampa and Brandon. Available 6/5/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13033 Avalon Crest Ct have any available units?
13033 Avalon Crest Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13033 Avalon Crest Ct have?
Some of 13033 Avalon Crest Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13033 Avalon Crest Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13033 Avalon Crest Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13033 Avalon Crest Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13033 Avalon Crest Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13033 Avalon Crest Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13033 Avalon Crest Ct does offer parking.
Does 13033 Avalon Crest Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13033 Avalon Crest Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13033 Avalon Crest Ct have a pool?
No, 13033 Avalon Crest Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13033 Avalon Crest Ct have accessible units?
No, 13033 Avalon Crest Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13033 Avalon Crest Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13033 Avalon Crest Ct has units with dishwashers.
