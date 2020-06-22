13033 Avalon Crest Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking garage

Welcome home to beautiful Summerfield Village! This clean, lovely, and spacious home has 4 bedrooms, with 2 full baths, heated floors and attached 3 car garages. As soon as you walk in you are greeted with volume ceilings that are very inviting with an incredibly open floor plan. As you move throughout you have a formal living and dining area for all your entertaining needs. The open family room is a great area and is exactly right outside of the eat-in kitchen. Kitchen offers plenty storage space and beautiful granite countertops. The Master bathroom is a great retreat after a long exhausting day, large walk in closets for the shopaholic in the family. Over-sized garden tub that screams Calgon take me away, with a standalone shower that offers plenty of space!! All bedrooms are very spacious and accommodating with a shared full hallway bathroom. Step out into the fenced yard meant for family gatherings. Water softener is tenant responsibility to maintain. With so many amenities within the community there is something for everyone. Take advantage of the best shopping area, wonderful restaurant row, great entertainment close by, golf courses easily accessible within the community, and easy access to major highways. This home is move in ready and just waiting for you. Come and see your new home today before it is gone! It is an easy commute on I-275 to Tampa and Brandon. Available 6/5/2020.