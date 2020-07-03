All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:25 AM

13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE

13015 Pennybrook Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13015 Pennybrook Dr, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Be the first to live in this brand new home. This light and bright home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus an office. Master suite has two separate walk-in closets. Mater bathroom has a double vanity with granite countertops and a large walk-in shower. Triple Creek is one of Riverview’s premier master-planned communities with resort-style amenities. The community features two resort style swimming pools, splash pad, fitness center, clubhouse, dog park, tennis and basketball courts, parks, playgrounds and walking trails! Dawson Elementary is located within Triple Creek and this home is zoned for the NEW school. Small pet considered with non-refundable $300 pet fee. $75 Re/Max application fee per adult. Home is zoned for new Dawson Elementary and Sumner High School for the 20/21 school year. Once approved $1600 rent will be due and $1650 security deposit due at signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa