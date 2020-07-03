13015 PENNYBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

Be the first to live in this brand new home. This light and bright home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus an office. Master suite has two separate walk-in closets. Mater bathroom has a double vanity with granite countertops and a large walk-in shower. Triple Creek is one of Riverview’s premier master-planned communities with resort-style amenities. The community features two resort style swimming pools, splash pad, fitness center, clubhouse, dog park, tennis and basketball courts, parks, playgrounds and walking trails! Dawson Elementary is located within Triple Creek and this home is zoned for the NEW school. Small pet considered with non-refundable $300 pet fee. $75 Re/Max application fee per adult. Home is zoned for new Dawson Elementary and Sumner High School for the 20/21 school year. Once approved $1600 rent will be due and $1650 security deposit due at signing.