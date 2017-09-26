All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:28 AM

13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE

13002 Saint Filagree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13002 Saint Filagree Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
5 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3200+ sq ft with screened Pool and 3 car garage - Partially Furnished! The chef of the family will love the huge updated kitchen with plenty of GRANITE counterspace. Stainless steel refrigerator, smooth top range, microwave, and dishwasher included. The kitchen island is perfect for a quick breakfast on the go or you can utilize the eat in space in the kitchen area. The formal living room and dining room have new laminate floors and the family room, includes wood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Downstairs also includes a den/office/bedroom, half bath, and laundry room. NO CARPET HERE! Upstairs the master bedroom has a large closet, laminate floors, and an extra sitting area to escape to. The master bathroom cabinets have recently been updated as well with granite countertops, separate shower, and a garden tub to soak your troubles away! The secondary bedrooms all are extra large and include laminate floors as well. Outside you will find a huge screened lanai perfect for entertaining guests and tons of space for your outdoor furniture and grill. Community amenities include 2 pools, indoor basketball, weight room, fitness room, a playground area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE have any available units?
13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE have?
Some of 13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

