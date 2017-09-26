13002 SAINT FILAGREE DRIVE

Amenities

5 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3200+ sq ft with screened Pool and 3 car garage - Partially Furnished! The chef of the family will love the huge updated kitchen with plenty of GRANITE counterspace. Stainless steel refrigerator, smooth top range, microwave, and dishwasher included. The kitchen island is perfect for a quick breakfast on the go or you can utilize the eat in space in the kitchen area. The formal living room and dining room have new laminate floors and the family room, includes wood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Downstairs also includes a den/office/bedroom, half bath, and laundry room. NO CARPET HERE! Upstairs the master bedroom has a large closet, laminate floors, and an extra sitting area to escape to. The master bathroom cabinets have recently been updated as well with granite countertops, separate shower, and a garden tub to soak your troubles away! The secondary bedrooms all are extra large and include laminate floors as well. Outside you will find a huge screened lanai perfect for entertaining guests and tons of space for your outdoor furniture and grill. Community amenities include 2 pools, indoor basketball, weight room, fitness room, a playground area.