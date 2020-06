Amenities

Beautiful 3600 square ft golf course home with many amenities. The home features 4 bedrooms, a bonus room, 2 livings rooms, office, huge lanai, pool, fenced in yard, firepit, and many more. The home is located in the heart of Riverview, near school, restaurants, bus line and schools. The home is beautifully updated.