Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

GREAT TOWNHOME LOCATED IN SUMMERFIELD COMMUNITY. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM, KITCHEN AND POWDER ROOM ON 1ST FLOOR. TILE FLOORS THROUGH 1ST FLOOR. ALL 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS ON 2ND FLOOR. MASTER BATH HAS GARDEN TUB AND WALK-IN CLOSET. APPLIANCES INCLUDE REFRIGERATOR,RANGE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, WASHER & DRYER. RENT INCLUDES WATER AND OUTSIDE GROUND MAINTENANCE. COMMUNITY FEATURES 2 POOLS, TENNIS COURTS, GYM, PLAYGROUND AND COMMUNITY CENTER. WITHIN MINUTES TO I-75, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.