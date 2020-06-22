12908 Leadwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Check out this newly renovated Rental Home on a large pond in the Summerfield Golf Course community. The community includes 2 large pools, indoor gymnasium, workout facility, tennis courts, sand volleyball courts, softball diamond, and their own Summerfield Elementary. The public golf course is available year round and the location is close to I-75 and all your shopping pleasures. Don't wait this won't last long, available for immediate move in. This 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, split floor plan home includes vinyl laminate flooring throughout with a screened/covered back patio to relax and view the large pond. This Riverview rental home only one block away from the community center pool for easy walking distance. Pets welcome! Minimum 580 credit score, no felonies, no evictions, and no section 8. Apply now!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.