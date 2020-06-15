All apartments in Riverview
12719 Geneva Glade Dr.

12719 Geneva Glade Drive · No Longer Available
Riverview
1 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

12719 Geneva Glade Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Riverview ~ Gorgeous 2BD/2TH+ Den Home with 2 Car Garage in Avelar Creek - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Put this gorgeous upgraded Riverview home on your must see list! This home boasts 2 bedrooms, den, 2 upgraded bathrooms, 2 car garage and a screened lanai. Inside features a large open floor plan with lots of space, dining room with a beautiful tile floor and a living room with new berber carpet and a glass pocket door that opens up to the screened lanai, upgraded kitchen with custom made dark wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, designer tile back splash, breakfast bar and tile floor, a spacious master bedroom with a luxurious updated bathroom with granite counter top, tile floors, double vanities, stand up shower, 2 walk-in closets and private commode, second bedroom with berber carpet, a den, second upgraded bathroom with granite counter top and indoor laundry room with washer and dryer for your convenience. The Avelar community offers a community pool, club house and playground. This community is just off of 301 and has easy access to I-75. The list goes on! Call to schedule a private showing.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1875378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12719 Geneva Glade Dr. have any available units?
12719 Geneva Glade Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12719 Geneva Glade Dr. have?
Some of 12719 Geneva Glade Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12719 Geneva Glade Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12719 Geneva Glade Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12719 Geneva Glade Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12719 Geneva Glade Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12719 Geneva Glade Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12719 Geneva Glade Dr. offers parking.
Does 12719 Geneva Glade Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12719 Geneva Glade Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12719 Geneva Glade Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 12719 Geneva Glade Dr. has a pool.
Does 12719 Geneva Glade Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12719 Geneva Glade Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12719 Geneva Glade Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12719 Geneva Glade Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
