12719 Geneva Glade Dr.

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Riverview ~ Gorgeous 2BD/2TH+ Den Home with 2 Car Garage in Avelar Creek - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Put this gorgeous upgraded Riverview home on your must see list! This home boasts 2 bedrooms, den, 2 upgraded bathrooms, 2 car garage and a screened lanai. Inside features a large open floor plan with lots of space, dining room with a beautiful tile floor and a living room with new berber carpet and a glass pocket door that opens up to the screened lanai, upgraded kitchen with custom made dark wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, designer tile back splash, breakfast bar and tile floor, a spacious master bedroom with a luxurious updated bathroom with granite counter top, tile floors, double vanities, stand up shower, 2 walk-in closets and private commode, second bedroom with berber carpet, a den, second upgraded bathroom with granite counter top and indoor laundry room with washer and dryer for your convenience. The Avelar community offers a community pool, club house and playground. This community is just off of 301 and has easy access to I-75. The list goes on! Call to schedule a private showing.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



No Pets Allowed



