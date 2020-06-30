All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12712 Buffalo Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12712 Buffalo Run Drive
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

12712 Buffalo Run Drive

12712 Buffalo Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12712 Buffalo Run Drive, Riverview, FL 33534

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in gated community of Copper Creek, built in 2016. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in gated community of Copper Creek, built in 2016. This town home has spacious family accommodations. Home includes appliances, oven/washer/dryer etc. Open floor plan, carpeted bedrooms and living areas, tiled wet areas. Community features include pool and playground. Near to Highways, grocery stores, YMCA, East Bay and more!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5240649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12712 Buffalo Run Drive have any available units?
12712 Buffalo Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12712 Buffalo Run Drive have?
Some of 12712 Buffalo Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12712 Buffalo Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12712 Buffalo Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12712 Buffalo Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12712 Buffalo Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12712 Buffalo Run Drive offer parking?
No, 12712 Buffalo Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12712 Buffalo Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12712 Buffalo Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12712 Buffalo Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12712 Buffalo Run Drive has a pool.
Does 12712 Buffalo Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 12712 Buffalo Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12712 Buffalo Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12712 Buffalo Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa