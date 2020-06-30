12712 Buffalo Run Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in gated community of Copper Creek, built in 2016. This town home has spacious family accommodations. Home includes appliances, oven/washer/dryer etc. Open floor plan, carpeted bedrooms and living areas, tiled wet areas. Community features include pool and playground. Near to Highways, grocery stores, YMCA, East Bay and more!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Cats Allowed



