12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home with a 2-Car Garage. Large Family Room & Large Fenced-in Yard. You will fall in love with this home once you walk through the front door. This is the Pulte Dalton model, one of the most popular floor plans in our area. There is a large kitchen open to the family room that has an eat-in dinette and comes with a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal & Range. There are plenty of oak cabinets, counter space and plant shelves. There is Tile Flooring in the Foyer, Kitchen, Bathrooms & Laundry. The family room is bright with high ceilings and a sliding glass doors that opens to the large backyard. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet. Must See!