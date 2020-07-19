All apartments in Riverview
12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE

12403 Hawkeye Point Place · No Longer Available
Location

12403 Hawkeye Point Place, Riverview, FL 33578
South Pointe of Tampa

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home with a 2-Car Garage. Large Family Room & Large Fenced-in Yard. You will fall in love with this home once you walk through the front door. This is the Pulte Dalton model, one of the most popular floor plans in our area. There is a large kitchen open to the family room that has an eat-in dinette and comes with a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal & Range. There are plenty of oak cabinets, counter space and plant shelves. There is Tile Flooring in the Foyer, Kitchen, Bathrooms & Laundry. The family room is bright with high ceilings and a sliding glass doors that opens to the large backyard. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE have any available units?
12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE have?
Some of 12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE offers parking.
Does 12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE have a pool?
No, 12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12403 HAWKEYE POINT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
