12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive

ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM, 2 AND 1/2 BATH TOWNHOME IN PANTHER TRACE! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Adorable 2 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms. The two bedrooms are located upstairs each with 2 full baths and 1/2 bath downstairs which Includes: exterior maintenance & lawn maintenance.Nice kitchen with granite countertops, 42 inch upgraded cabinets, all new modern stainless steel appliances, covered lanai with storage, eat in kitchen and more. Community pool, park, gated access, & Easy access to I-75, 301, US 41, restaurants & Shopping



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766.2343



(RLNE5834835)