Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive

12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive · (813) 694-9785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1255 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM, 2 AND 1/2 BATH TOWNHOME IN PANTHER TRACE! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Adorable 2 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms. The two bedrooms are located upstairs each with 2 full baths and 1/2 bath downstairs which Includes: exterior maintenance & lawn maintenance.Nice kitchen with granite countertops, 42 inch upgraded cabinets, all new modern stainless steel appliances, covered lanai with storage, eat in kitchen and more. Community pool, park, gated access, & Easy access to I-75, 301, US 41, restaurants & Shopping

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766.2343

(RLNE5834835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive have any available units?
12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive have?
Some of 12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive does offer parking.
Does 12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive has a pool.
Does 12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive have accessible units?
No, 12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
