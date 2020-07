12325 YELLOW ROSE CIRCLE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD OF HOMES ON LARGER LOTS. THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME FEATURES A POOL WITH SCREEN ENCLOSURE, A FIREPLACE AND A FENCED BACK YARD. THE LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN HAS AMPLE CABINETS ANDAPPLIANCES. THE FAMILY ROOM IS LOCATED OFF THE KITCHEN AND FEATURES A VOLUME CEILING, FIREPLACE AND SHELVING. OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE A FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM AND A SCREENED PATIO. GREAT LOCATION TO COMMUTE FROM TO TAMPA, MAC DILL AFB, NORTH OR SOUTH WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-75.