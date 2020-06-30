12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL

Amenities

BRAND NEW never lived in home in the beautiful Talavera community in Riverview. This popular Holiday Builders Rialto Floorplan features 2502 sq/ft of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, plus office/den. High end ceramic tile throughout, no carpet! Crown molding throughout. Huge gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, large center island, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom and bath featuring large walk in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, and shower with rain shower head. Covered front and back porch. Home situated on double lot (nearly half acre) at dead end street and backs up to wooded conservation area. 3 car garage. Lawn service included in rent!