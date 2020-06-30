All apartments in Riverview
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL

12324 Talavera Woods Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12324 Talavera Woods Trail, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW never lived in home in the beautiful Talavera community in Riverview. This popular Holiday Builders Rialto Floorplan features 2502 sq/ft of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, plus office/den. High end ceramic tile throughout, no carpet! Crown molding throughout. Huge gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, large center island, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom and bath featuring large walk in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, and shower with rain shower head. Covered front and back porch. Home situated on double lot (nearly half acre) at dead end street and backs up to wooded conservation area. 3 car garage. Lawn service included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL have any available units?
12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL have?
Some of 12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL offers parking.
Does 12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL have a pool?
No, 12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12324 TALAVERA WOODS TRAIL has units with dishwashers.

