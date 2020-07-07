All apartments in Riverview
12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE

12321 Foxmoor Peak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12321 Foxmoor Peak Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Without question, this is THE NICEST TOWN-HOME IN THE AREA! Meticulously kept, pride in ownership shows from top to bottom in this unit. From the front door and throughout FRESH PAINT, NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN THE KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, COVERED LANI WITH STORAGE, EAT-IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING AREA, WHAT MORE CAN YOU ASK FOR AT THIS PRICE! The exterior has fresh new paint and manicured landscaping reflecting a heathy HOA and development pride. It will be hard to find another home in the area, single-family, villa, or town-home, in this price range that offers more. Hurry to see before its gone! Application fees are $60 per adult occupant. At the time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee and $25 HOA application fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE have any available units?
12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE have?
Some of 12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

