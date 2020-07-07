12321 FOXMOOR PEAK DRIVE

Amenities

Without question, this is THE NICEST TOWN-HOME IN THE AREA! Meticulously kept, pride in ownership shows from top to bottom in this unit. From the front door and throughout FRESH PAINT, NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN THE KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, COVERED LANI WITH STORAGE, EAT-IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING AREA, WHAT MORE CAN YOU ASK FOR AT THIS PRICE! The exterior has fresh new paint and manicured landscaping reflecting a heathy HOA and development pride. It will be hard to find another home in the area, single-family, villa, or town-home, in this price range that offers more. Hurry to see before its gone! Application fees are $60 per adult occupant. At the time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee and $25 HOA application fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).