12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

A MUST SEE! Beautiful House with 4BR+Loft Suite+Office, 4 Full BA and 3 CG in a Desirable Community "Panther Trace". Recently Remodeled: Freshly Painted Inside. New Tile Floor in all Living area with Crown Moldings, Wood Floor in Office & All 4 Bedrooms Downstairs. Brand-New Wood Stairs and Water-Resistant Laminate Floor for the Big Bonus Suite upstairs which has a Closet & a full Bath. Huge Kitchen has a Large Island, Cherry Color Cabinets, Newer Appliances, Walk-in Pantry. Breakfast Nook. Master suite has a big Walk-in Closet, Fashion Bathtub & Separate Shower Stall. Spacious family room goes through 4 French Doors to the back Porch overlooking Gorgeous panoramic view of 6 ponds setting near far from your back yard. All Bedrooms have Ceiling Fans. Inside Laundry room is equipped with Washer & Dryer & Tub. 2 A/C Systems and 2 Hot Water Heaters make you living here very comfortable. Beautiful Palm Trees and Red Boarders make curb appeal even more. The Owner will pay High HOA fees for you to use Community amenities, include Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts... . The Clubhouse is just a few doors from this house. Very convenient to go everywhere. The community is just off US-301. 2 of I-75 Exits are only 2 miles away. Wal-Mart, Publix Shopping Centers, Restaurants and All Kind of businesses are just a few minutes away. 10 miles on I-75 to Tampa Downtown. Good place for commuters to South Tampa, MacDill AFB, Brandon, Ruskin, Even Bradenton.... Available Now. Call for more info and showings!