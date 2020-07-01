All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE
Last updated March 17 2020 at 5:09 AM

12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE

12319 Silton Peace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12319 Silton Peace Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
A MUST SEE! Beautiful House with 4BR+Loft Suite+Office, 4 Full BA and 3 CG in a Desirable Community "Panther Trace". Recently Remodeled: Freshly Painted Inside. New Tile Floor in all Living area with Crown Moldings, Wood Floor in Office & All 4 Bedrooms Downstairs. Brand-New Wood Stairs and Water-Resistant Laminate Floor for the Big Bonus Suite upstairs which has a Closet & a full Bath. Huge Kitchen has a Large Island, Cherry Color Cabinets, Newer Appliances, Walk-in Pantry. Breakfast Nook. Master suite has a big Walk-in Closet, Fashion Bathtub & Separate Shower Stall. Spacious family room goes through 4 French Doors to the back Porch overlooking Gorgeous panoramic view of 6 ponds setting near far from your back yard. All Bedrooms have Ceiling Fans. Inside Laundry room is equipped with Washer & Dryer & Tub. 2 A/C Systems and 2 Hot Water Heaters make you living here very comfortable. Beautiful Palm Trees and Red Boarders make curb appeal even more. The Owner will pay High HOA fees for you to use Community amenities, include Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts... . The Clubhouse is just a few doors from this house. Very convenient to go everywhere. The community is just off US-301. 2 of I-75 Exits are only 2 miles away. Wal-Mart, Publix Shopping Centers, Restaurants and All Kind of businesses are just a few minutes away. 10 miles on I-75 to Tampa Downtown. Good place for commuters to South Tampa, MacDill AFB, Brandon, Ruskin, Even Bradenton.... Available Now. Call for more info and showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE have any available units?
12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE have?
Some of 12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12319 SILTON PEACE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa