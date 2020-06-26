All apartments in Riverview
12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive

12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 2bd, 2ba townhouse for Rent - Water included, all appliances included. Beautiful, like new town home located in gated section of Panther Trace in the heart of Riverview. This unit is across the street from the community pool and is renting for $1250. per month which includes water and garbage. This townhome is a two bedroom and two and a half bath, each bedroom upstairs has its own private bath and downstairs has a half bath. Kitchen has all appliances, plus full size washer and dryer upstairs in laundry closet. Downstairs has ceramic tile throughout, back lanai is completely screened in and has a storage closet. This home is available for immediate occupancy. Sorry no pets allowed in this home. If you would like to schedule a time to see the home, please give me a call, Kim Tarpley @ RE/MAX Unlimited Realty 813-335-7097.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4963615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive have any available units?
12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive offer parking?
No, 12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive has a pool.
Does 12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive have accessible units?
No, 12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
