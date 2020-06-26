12315 Foxmoor Peak Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pool some paid utils

Beautiful 2bd, 2ba townhouse for Rent - Water included, all appliances included. Beautiful, like new town home located in gated section of Panther Trace in the heart of Riverview. This unit is across the street from the community pool and is renting for $1250. per month which includes water and garbage. This townhome is a two bedroom and two and a half bath, each bedroom upstairs has its own private bath and downstairs has a half bath. Kitchen has all appliances, plus full size washer and dryer upstairs in laundry closet. Downstairs has ceramic tile throughout, back lanai is completely screened in and has a storage closet. This home is available for immediate occupancy. Sorry no pets allowed in this home. If you would like to schedule a time to see the home, please give me a call, Kim Tarpley @ RE/MAX Unlimited Realty 813-335-7097.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4963615)