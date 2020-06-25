All apartments in Riverview
12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr

12252 Foxmoor Peak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12252 Foxmoor Peak Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr Available 06/14/19 Riverview 2 BR/1 BA Panther Trace Townhome Move In Condition - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!
Put this charming 2 BR townhome in the gated community of Panther Trace in Riverview on your must see list. The first floor features a spacious living room/dining area with a high quality laminate wood floor, a kitchen with lots of cabinets, breakfast bar, black appliances, large pantry,and a half bathroom. In the Kitchen there is sliding glass door that opens up to a large screened lanai with a great pond view. The second floor features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms a laundry area with a washer and dryer for your convenience.The master bedroom is spacious and the master bathroom boasts a garden tub. Outside you have 2 assigned parking spots. This Townhome is right off of US-301 and is close to the Selmon Expressway and I-75. Only 25 minutes from downtown Tampa. The list goes on! Call to schedule a showing.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE4840836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr have any available units?
12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr have?
Some of 12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr offers parking.
Does 12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr has a pool.
Does 12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr have accessible units?
No, 12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
