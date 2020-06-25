Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr Available 06/14/19 Riverview 2 BR/1 BA Panther Trace Townhome Move In Condition - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!

Put this charming 2 BR townhome in the gated community of Panther Trace in Riverview on your must see list. The first floor features a spacious living room/dining area with a high quality laminate wood floor, a kitchen with lots of cabinets, breakfast bar, black appliances, large pantry,and a half bathroom. In the Kitchen there is sliding glass door that opens up to a large screened lanai with a great pond view. The second floor features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms a laundry area with a washer and dryer for your convenience.The master bedroom is spacious and the master bathroom boasts a garden tub. Outside you have 2 assigned parking spots. This Townhome is right off of US-301 and is close to the Selmon Expressway and I-75. Only 25 minutes from downtown Tampa. The list goes on! Call to schedule a showing.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



(RLNE4840836)