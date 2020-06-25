Amenities
12252 Foxmoor Peak Dr Available 06/14/19 Riverview 2 BR/1 BA Panther Trace Townhome Move In Condition - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!
Put this charming 2 BR townhome in the gated community of Panther Trace in Riverview on your must see list. The first floor features a spacious living room/dining area with a high quality laminate wood floor, a kitchen with lots of cabinets, breakfast bar, black appliances, large pantry,and a half bathroom. In the Kitchen there is sliding glass door that opens up to a large screened lanai with a great pond view. The second floor features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms a laundry area with a washer and dryer for your convenience.The master bedroom is spacious and the master bathroom boasts a garden tub. Outside you have 2 assigned parking spots. This Townhome is right off of US-301 and is close to the Selmon Expressway and I-75. Only 25 minutes from downtown Tampa. The list goes on! Call to schedule a showing.
If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.
(RLNE4840836)