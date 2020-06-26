All apartments in Riverview
12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr.

12242 Foxmoor Peak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12242 Foxmoor Peak Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Listing Agent: Olga Tobon (813) 479-7909 MyRealtorOlga@Hotmail.Com - Very beautiful townhome in nice gated community with quick easy access to I75, Hwy 301, restaurants, shopping & banking! Perfect floor plan, upgraded tile, and laminate floors, spacious pantry, convenient upstairs laundry (washer/dryer included!). Master bedroom with walk-in closet & attached bath, 2nd bedroom with double closet & attached bath. A beautiful lake view which you can enjoy from your backyard. With storage closet!! Water is included in rent!! Don't wait, call me today to see your future home!

(RLNE4099470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr. have any available units?
12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr. offer parking?
No, 12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr. have a pool?
No, 12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
