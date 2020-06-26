12242 Foxmoor Peak Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Listing Agent: Olga Tobon (813) 479-7909 MyRealtorOlga@Hotmail.Com - Very beautiful townhome in nice gated community with quick easy access to I75, Hwy 301, restaurants, shopping & banking! Perfect floor plan, upgraded tile, and laminate floors, spacious pantry, convenient upstairs laundry (washer/dryer included!). Master bedroom with walk-in closet & attached bath, 2nd bedroom with double closet & attached bath. A beautiful lake view which you can enjoy from your backyard. With storage closet!! Water is included in rent!! Don't wait, call me today to see your future home!



(RLNE4099470)