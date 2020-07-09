All apartments in Riverview
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

12223 Ballentrae Forest

12223 Ballentrae Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12223 Ballentrae Forest Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to the beautiful community of Ballentrea! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Virtual tour of this home is available, use the link below!

Beautiful 2 story, 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home perfect for family life or to just splurge with all this massive space. Warm and inviting foyer presents an open floor plan with split bedrooms. The entire living area and wet areas offer ceramic tile and plush carpeting in all bedrooms! The island kitchen consists of granite countertops and a stainless-steel appliance package with espresso cabinets. Abundance of cupboard and counter space within the kitchen that offers a separate butler kitchen. Kitchen overlooks the huge living room and glass sliding doors which leads to your covered lanai and partially fenced backyard. Master suite is located on the second floor with your own spacious bathroom. Dual sinks, garden soaker tub and standalone shower fit for a king and queen. Upstairs is a massive bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom, gaming/media area, office or craft room. Remaining 3 bedrooms are also located on the second floor and share a full bathroom. Relax on the screened lanai overlooking the conservation area. Washer and dryer for your personal use, trash collection is included in the monthly rental amount. Ensure the communities amenities at the pool house or meet your neighbors at the areas playground! Conveniently located minutes from shopping, dining, and US-301 making for an easy commute to Downtown Tampa.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1582014?accessKey=5d0e

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5183058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12223 Ballentrae Forest have any available units?
12223 Ballentrae Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12223 Ballentrae Forest have?
Some of 12223 Ballentrae Forest's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12223 Ballentrae Forest currently offering any rent specials?
12223 Ballentrae Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12223 Ballentrae Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, 12223 Ballentrae Forest is pet friendly.
Does 12223 Ballentrae Forest offer parking?
Yes, 12223 Ballentrae Forest offers parking.
Does 12223 Ballentrae Forest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12223 Ballentrae Forest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12223 Ballentrae Forest have a pool?
Yes, 12223 Ballentrae Forest has a pool.
Does 12223 Ballentrae Forest have accessible units?
No, 12223 Ballentrae Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 12223 Ballentrae Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, 12223 Ballentrae Forest does not have units with dishwashers.

