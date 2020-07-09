12223 Ballentrae Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage pet friendly

Welcome to the beautiful community of Ballentrea! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Virtual tour of this home is available, use the link below!



Beautiful 2 story, 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home perfect for family life or to just splurge with all this massive space. Warm and inviting foyer presents an open floor plan with split bedrooms. The entire living area and wet areas offer ceramic tile and plush carpeting in all bedrooms! The island kitchen consists of granite countertops and a stainless-steel appliance package with espresso cabinets. Abundance of cupboard and counter space within the kitchen that offers a separate butler kitchen. Kitchen overlooks the huge living room and glass sliding doors which leads to your covered lanai and partially fenced backyard. Master suite is located on the second floor with your own spacious bathroom. Dual sinks, garden soaker tub and standalone shower fit for a king and queen. Upstairs is a massive bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom, gaming/media area, office or craft room. Remaining 3 bedrooms are also located on the second floor and share a full bathroom. Relax on the screened lanai overlooking the conservation area. Washer and dryer for your personal use, trash collection is included in the monthly rental amount. Ensure the communities amenities at the pool house or meet your neighbors at the areas playground! Conveniently located minutes from shopping, dining, and US-301 making for an easy commute to Downtown Tampa.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1582014?accessKey=5d0e



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5183058)