12212 MCMULLEN LOOP

Renters, Welcome Home! Built in 2010, this property is on a beautiful lot and has many attractive features and an even more attractive price. Complete with a formal living and dining room combo, large eat in kitchen area with a family room and more, the home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and is modern and full of turn-key features that buyers are seeking.The kitchen is spacious, fully updated with granite countertops and sleek appliances. The master bedroom is massive and boasts a fully functional and customized closet system sure to make any owner happy. If you love a quiet and secluded home, then this is just the property for you. It is beautifully situated on a conservation back lot and only has neighbors on 3 sides. Credit score minimum required.