Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

12212 MCMULLEN LOOP

12212 Mcmullen Loop · No Longer Available
Location

12212 Mcmullen Loop, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renters, Welcome Home! Built in 2010, this property is on a beautiful lot and has many attractive features and an even more attractive price. Complete with a formal living and dining room combo, large eat in kitchen area with a family room and more, the home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and is modern and full of turn-key features that buyers are seeking.The kitchen is spacious, fully updated with granite countertops and sleek appliances. The master bedroom is massive and boasts a fully functional and customized closet system sure to make any owner happy. If you love a quiet and secluded home, then this is just the property for you. It is beautifully situated on a conservation back lot and only has neighbors on 3 sides. Credit score minimum required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

