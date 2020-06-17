12212 MCMULLEN LOOP

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renters, Welcome Home! Built in 2010, this property is on a beautiful lot and has many attractive features and an even more attractive price. Complete with a formal living and dining room combo, large eat in kitchen area with a family room and more, the home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and is modern and full of turn-key features that buyers are seeking.The kitchen is spacious, fully updated with granite countertops and sleek appliances. The master bedroom is massive and boasts a fully functional and customized closet system sure to make any owner happy. If you love a quiet and secluded home, then this is just the property for you. It is beautifully situated on a conservation back lot and only has neighbors on 3 sides. Credit score minimum required.