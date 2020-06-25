All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

12125 Streambed Dr

12125 Streambed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12125 Streambed Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This very impressive 7 bedroom, 4 bathroom two story home features an open floor plan with grand entry and tons of upgrades! First floor features formal living and dining at entry; an eat-in kitchen with cappuccino cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar. Kitchens opens up to large family room and pass through to guest bed and bathroom. Upstairs features open bonus room, french doors which open up to a very generous master suite, along with 5 additional, spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and laundry room. The exterior contains a large screened lanai, which leads to a beautifully finished deck. Beyond the deck is a gorgeous fenced yard. Not only does this home have it all inside but, it is also located in the new community of Triple Creek!- which has included amenities such as pool, clubhouse and playground. Don't miss this rare rental opportunity, please call today!!

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12125 Streambed Dr have any available units?
12125 Streambed Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12125 Streambed Dr have?
Some of 12125 Streambed Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12125 Streambed Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12125 Streambed Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12125 Streambed Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12125 Streambed Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12125 Streambed Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12125 Streambed Dr offers parking.
Does 12125 Streambed Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12125 Streambed Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12125 Streambed Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12125 Streambed Dr has a pool.
Does 12125 Streambed Dr have accessible units?
No, 12125 Streambed Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12125 Streambed Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12125 Streambed Dr has units with dishwashers.
