12125 Streambed Dr

This very impressive 7 bedroom, 4 bathroom two story home features an open floor plan with grand entry and tons of upgrades! First floor features formal living and dining at entry; an eat-in kitchen with cappuccino cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar. Kitchens opens up to large family room and pass through to guest bed and bathroom. Upstairs features open bonus room, french doors which open up to a very generous master suite, along with 5 additional, spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and laundry room. The exterior contains a large screened lanai, which leads to a beautifully finished deck. Beyond the deck is a gorgeous fenced yard. Not only does this home have it all inside but, it is also located in the new community of Triple Creek!- which has included amenities such as pool, clubhouse and playground. Don't miss this rare rental opportunity, please call today!!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.