12008 STREAMBED DRIVE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

12008 STREAMBED DRIVE

12008 Streambed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12008 Streambed Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/20/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.

This home is calling your name! This open floor plan home was made just for you. Entertain in a spacious kitchen with stainless steel kitchen appliances featuring a center island, granite countertops, and breakfast nook. This is a charming home with unique features such as tray ceilings, a garden tub in the master bathroom, a back patio and front porch. Apply for this home, today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12008 STREAMBED DRIVE have any available units?
12008 STREAMBED DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12008 STREAMBED DRIVE have?
Some of 12008 STREAMBED DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12008 STREAMBED DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12008 STREAMBED DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12008 STREAMBED DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12008 STREAMBED DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12008 STREAMBED DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12008 STREAMBED DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12008 STREAMBED DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12008 STREAMBED DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12008 STREAMBED DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12008 STREAMBED DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12008 STREAMBED DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12008 STREAMBED DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12008 STREAMBED DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12008 STREAMBED DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

