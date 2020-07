Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool internet access

Brand new 4br/3ba home on lake in a great, up and coming area of Riverview. Waterleaf is is a resort style community with state of the art community WIFI, a full featured recreation area with Pool, Fitness Center, Clubhouse and more... Minimum 7 month term preferred. May be rented with optional furnishings for additional monthly fee. Ready IMMEDIATELY.