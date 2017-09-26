All apartments in Riverview
11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE

Location

11954 Cinnamon Fern Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
WATERLEAF! Gated - Pond. Almost new Kent Islander with beautiful pond views. This home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3309 square feet of living area, and a three car garage. The downstairs had a formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, breakfast nook, family room, master suite, and covered patio. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile back-splash, a breakfast bar, and pond views. The upstairs has a bonus room/loft, three bedrooms and two full baths. Waterleaf residents enjoy a clubhouse with community pool, fitness center, basketball, playground, walking trails and more. The neighborhood has easy access to I-75, Crosstown Expressway, shops, restaurants and medical facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE have any available units?
11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE have?
Some of 11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
