11954 CINNAMON FERN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

WATERLEAF! Gated - Pond. Almost new Kent Islander with beautiful pond views. This home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3309 square feet of living area, and a three car garage. The downstairs had a formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, breakfast nook, family room, master suite, and covered patio. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile back-splash, a breakfast bar, and pond views. The upstairs has a bonus room/loft, three bedrooms and two full baths. Waterleaf residents enjoy a clubhouse with community pool, fitness center, basketball, playground, walking trails and more. The neighborhood has easy access to I-75, Crosstown Expressway, shops, restaurants and medical facilities.