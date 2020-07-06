11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New home built in 2020! Bright and open 4 Bedroom / 2 bath and 2 car garage built by Meritage Homes with high standard and quality. A covered lanai and stunning back yard view are perfect for your leisure time! All brand new appliances, washer and dryer! The open-concept kitchen with spacious countertop and island allow you to entertain guests while preparing chef-inspired meals. The sizable great room will give the family and friends the memorable entertaining times. This is also a smart home with the video doorbell and smart lock. A must see home!