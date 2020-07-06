All apartments in Riverview
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:36 AM

11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP

11864 Brighton Knoll Loop · No Longer Available
Location

11864 Brighton Knoll Loop, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New home built in 2020! Bright and open 4 Bedroom / 2 bath and 2 car garage built by Meritage Homes with high standard and quality. A covered lanai and stunning back yard view are perfect for your leisure time! All brand new appliances, washer and dryer! The open-concept kitchen with spacious countertop and island allow you to entertain guests while preparing chef-inspired meals. The sizable great room will give the family and friends the memorable entertaining times. This is also a smart home with the video doorbell and smart lock. A must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP have any available units?
11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP have?
Some of 11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP offers parking.
Does 11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP have a pool?
No, 11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP have accessible units?
No, 11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11864 BRIGHTON KNOLL LOOP has units with dishwashers.

