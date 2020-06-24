11829 Sunburst Marble Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Single story Newly Built home, never lived in available for rent!! Open-concept design, from the inviting foyer at the entrance to the interconnected family room, kitchen and dinning area. The spacious master bedroom leads into a luxurious master bath and walk-in closet. The Kitchen features 42" staggered Scottsdale Maple Expresso raised square panel cabinetry adorned with Crown Molding & showcased with Satin Nickel hardware along with New Caledonia granite countertops & paired with stainless-steel GEÂ® appliances. 18x18 Cabo Shore ceramic tile laid on the diagonal completes the look. 2 car attached garage as well. South Fork is the perfect community for those seeking an active lifestyle. Located in the beautiful SouthShore area, you are just a short drive away from Brandon, with easy access to I-75 and 301. Enjoy the peacefulness of the suburbs, yet still have many options for dining, shopping and entertainment nearby. All utilities are tenants responsibility. Sorry no pets allowed.



$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.

$235 Move-In Admin Fee.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696

Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida

4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609