11829 Sunburst Marble Rd

Amenities
Single story Newly Built home, never lived in available for rent!! Open-concept design, from the inviting foyer at the entrance to the interconnected family room, kitchen and dinning area. The spacious master bedroom leads into a luxurious master bath and walk-in closet. The Kitchen features 42" staggered Scottsdale Maple Expresso raised square panel cabinetry adorned with Crown Molding & showcased with Satin Nickel hardware along with New Caledonia granite countertops & paired with stainless-steel GEÂ® appliances. 18x18 Cabo Shore ceramic tile laid on the diagonal completes the look. 2 car attached garage as well. South Fork is the perfect community for those seeking an active lifestyle. Located in the beautiful SouthShore area, you are just a short drive away from Brandon, with easy access to I-75 and 301. Enjoy the peacefulness of the suburbs, yet still have many options for dining, shopping and entertainment nearby. All utilities are tenants responsibility. Sorry no pets allowed.
$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.
$235 Move-In Admin Fee.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.
If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one
Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609