Riverview, FL
11829 Sunburst Marble Rd
Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

11829 Sunburst Marble Rd

11829 Sunburst Marble Rd · No Longer Available
Location

11829 Sunburst Marble Rd, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story Newly Built home, never lived in available for rent!! Open-concept design, from the inviting foyer at the entrance to the interconnected family room, kitchen and dinning area. The spacious master bedroom leads into a luxurious master bath and walk-in closet. The Kitchen features 42" staggered Scottsdale Maple Expresso raised square panel cabinetry adorned with Crown Molding & showcased with Satin Nickel hardware along with New Caledonia granite countertops & paired with stainless-steel GEÂ® appliances. 18x18 Cabo Shore ceramic tile laid on the diagonal completes the look. 2 car attached garage as well. South Fork is the perfect community for those seeking an active lifestyle. Located in the beautiful SouthShore area, you are just a short drive away from Brandon, with easy access to I-75 and 301. Enjoy the peacefulness of the suburbs, yet still have many options for dining, shopping and entertainment nearby. All utilities are tenants responsibility. Sorry no pets allowed.

$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.
$235 Move-In Admin Fee.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11829 Sunburst Marble Rd have any available units?
11829 Sunburst Marble Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11829 Sunburst Marble Rd have?
Some of 11829 Sunburst Marble Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11829 Sunburst Marble Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11829 Sunburst Marble Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11829 Sunburst Marble Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11829 Sunburst Marble Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11829 Sunburst Marble Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11829 Sunburst Marble Rd offers parking.
Does 11829 Sunburst Marble Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11829 Sunburst Marble Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11829 Sunburst Marble Rd have a pool?
No, 11829 Sunburst Marble Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11829 Sunburst Marble Rd have accessible units?
No, 11829 Sunburst Marble Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11829 Sunburst Marble Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11829 Sunburst Marble Rd has units with dishwashers.

