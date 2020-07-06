All apartments in Riverview
11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE

11812 Frost Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11812 Frost Aster Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to this sleek contemporary architecture With impressive design, 4 Bedrooms 3 baths, 2 car garage home that is located in the sought out Waterleaf gated community. This airy & flowing plan lends itself to superior entertaining. Soaring ceilings, walls of windows & modern finishes are found throughout. Updated modern light fixtures & ceiling fans. The family chef will love this kitchen with high quality appliances, beautiful cabinets & granite counters in a tasteful modern design that flows into the formal living room. The large master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet. The master bath has dual granite sinks, over sized walk in shower & a garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are very spacious. The large covered back porch overlooks to a perfectly maintained lawn and pond. The community offers a pool, fitness, playground, dog park & walking trails with exercise stations. Just a short distance to our amazing Florida beaches & theme parks. Easy commute access to I4, I75, & The Crosstown Expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE have any available units?
11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE have?
Some of 11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

