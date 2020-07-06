11812 FROST ASTER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool garage

Welcome to this sleek contemporary architecture With impressive design, 4 Bedrooms 3 baths, 2 car garage home that is located in the sought out Waterleaf gated community. This airy & flowing plan lends itself to superior entertaining. Soaring ceilings, walls of windows & modern finishes are found throughout. Updated modern light fixtures & ceiling fans. The family chef will love this kitchen with high quality appliances, beautiful cabinets & granite counters in a tasteful modern design that flows into the formal living room. The large master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet. The master bath has dual granite sinks, over sized walk in shower & a garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are very spacious. The large covered back porch overlooks to a perfectly maintained lawn and pond. The community offers a pool, fitness, playground, dog park & walking trails with exercise stations. Just a short distance to our amazing Florida beaches & theme parks. Easy commute access to I4, I75, & The Crosstown Expressway.