Riverview, FL
11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE

11811 Stonewood Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11811 Stonewood Gate Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and well-maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home nestled on spacious corner lot with large yard. Distinctive foyer opens to the large formal living/dining room combo and features a lanai entrance. Kitchen is light and bright with granite counters, lots of cabinet space, and a large breakfast nook with picture window. Kitchen overlooks your spacious family room with sliders to the lanai and lots of space for entertaining. Master suite features spacious closet, lanai entrance, and a master bathroom with garden tub, his and her sinks, and lots of natural light. Located in the beautiful golf course community of Summerfield. Less than 5 minutes to shopping, new hospital, and I-75! Available for occupancy on 6/15/19. Pets ok with owner approval. Lawn maintenance is included with monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE have any available units?
11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE have?
Some of 11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11811 STONEWOOD GATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
