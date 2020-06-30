All apartments in Riverview
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:50 AM

11720 Navajo Sandstone St

11720 Navajo Sandstone Street · No Longer Available
Location

11720 Navajo Sandstone Street, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 5/3 Home in Stone Walk at Southfork. The entire family will love stretching out and relaxing in the Wyoming. At 3,730 square feet, everyone will have more than enough room to find their perfect spot. The gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and 42" raised panel cabinets opens into a huge family room, perfect for get-to-gathers or winding down after a busy day at work or school. Start your day as you enjoy your morning coffee on your private covered patio. Downstairs also has a flex room as well as a bedroom with full bathroom, providing a great place for some alone time, or maybe a playroom for the little ones. On the second floor, there are three other bedrooms and a bathroom, along with a large master suite with walk-in closet, double sinks and garden tub. The laundry room with washer and dryer is upstairs, making it easier to handle your large family's never-ending loads of laundry. The huge loft will quickly become a favorite hangout of everyone in the home, as well as a great spot for hosting the big game or just kicking back and enjoying a new book. Hurry, This one will go fast!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11720 Navajo Sandstone St have any available units?
11720 Navajo Sandstone St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11720 Navajo Sandstone St have?
Some of 11720 Navajo Sandstone St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11720 Navajo Sandstone St currently offering any rent specials?
11720 Navajo Sandstone St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11720 Navajo Sandstone St pet-friendly?
No, 11720 Navajo Sandstone St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11720 Navajo Sandstone St offer parking?
Yes, 11720 Navajo Sandstone St offers parking.
Does 11720 Navajo Sandstone St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11720 Navajo Sandstone St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11720 Navajo Sandstone St have a pool?
Yes, 11720 Navajo Sandstone St has a pool.
Does 11720 Navajo Sandstone St have accessible units?
No, 11720 Navajo Sandstone St does not have accessible units.
Does 11720 Navajo Sandstone St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11720 Navajo Sandstone St has units with dishwashers.

