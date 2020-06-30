11720 Navajo Sandstone St

Amenities

Beautiful 5/3 Home in Stone Walk at Southfork. The entire family will love stretching out and relaxing in the Wyoming. At 3,730 square feet, everyone will have more than enough room to find their perfect spot. The gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and 42" raised panel cabinets opens into a huge family room, perfect for get-to-gathers or winding down after a busy day at work or school. Start your day as you enjoy your morning coffee on your private covered patio. Downstairs also has a flex room as well as a bedroom with full bathroom, providing a great place for some alone time, or maybe a playroom for the little ones. On the second floor, there are three other bedrooms and a bathroom, along with a large master suite with walk-in closet, double sinks and garden tub. The laundry room with washer and dryer is upstairs, making it easier to handle your large family's never-ending loads of laundry. The huge loft will quickly become a favorite hangout of everyone in the home, as well as a great spot for hosting the big game or just kicking back and enjoying a new book. Hurry, This one will go fast!!!!