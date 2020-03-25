11705 Newberry Grove Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

MAGNIFICENT PANTHER TRACE POOL HOME With four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage, this beautiful extra large property has all of the impressive qualities that most people are seeking out. Just as you enter, one is struck by the open airy floor plan. The large family room/kitchen is perfect for relaxing after a long day or entertaining all of your friends and family. Sliding glass open right up to the private lanai and pool area'that's looks like the perfect oasis for everyone. The kitchen is a highlight showcasing custom-styled wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, center island, and eat-in dining area. A beautiful master suite also is a nice feature. The community recreation area is just moments away including a park, tennis court, and pool. Very close to top rated schools and an easy commute to MacDill AFB, Tampa International Airport, and downtown Tampa. Quality like this one never takes long to rent, so contact us today for additional information.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy.



