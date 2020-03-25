All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11705 Newberry Grove Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11705 Newberry Grove Loop
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

11705 Newberry Grove Loop

11705 Newberry Grove Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11705 Newberry Grove Loop, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
MAGNIFICENT PANTHER TRACE POOL HOME With four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage, this beautiful extra large property has all of the impressive qualities that most people are seeking out. Just as you enter, one is struck by the open airy floor plan. The large family room/kitchen is perfect for relaxing after a long day or entertaining all of your friends and family. Sliding glass open right up to the private lanai and pool area'that's looks like the perfect oasis for everyone. The kitchen is a highlight showcasing custom-styled wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, center island, and eat-in dining area. A beautiful master suite also is a nice feature. The community recreation area is just moments away including a park, tennis court, and pool. Very close to top rated schools and an easy commute to MacDill AFB, Tampa International Airport, and downtown Tampa. Quality like this one never takes long to rent, so contact us today for additional information.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11705 Newberry Grove Loop have any available units?
11705 Newberry Grove Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11705 Newberry Grove Loop have?
Some of 11705 Newberry Grove Loop's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11705 Newberry Grove Loop currently offering any rent specials?
11705 Newberry Grove Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11705 Newberry Grove Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 11705 Newberry Grove Loop is pet friendly.
Does 11705 Newberry Grove Loop offer parking?
Yes, 11705 Newberry Grove Loop offers parking.
Does 11705 Newberry Grove Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11705 Newberry Grove Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11705 Newberry Grove Loop have a pool?
Yes, 11705 Newberry Grove Loop has a pool.
Does 11705 Newberry Grove Loop have accessible units?
No, 11705 Newberry Grove Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 11705 Newberry Grove Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 11705 Newberry Grove Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa