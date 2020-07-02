11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to a fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bathroom home in Riverview, FL. It is located in the beautiful community of Rivercrest. You will love the new kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to a breakfast nook and living room. Directly off the kitchen is a good size dining room. Also downstairs is a remodeled half bathroom with plenty of storage. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms as well as two bathrooms. The bedrooms have new carpet, and both bathrooms have been remodeled. The master bedroom has two closets, and the master bathroom has a soaker tub as well as separate shower. Inside and out has a new coat of paint, and the landscape has been tastefully redone. You will also find an inside laundry room, so no doing laundry in the hot garage. The community of Rivercrest boasts a resort style pool and is conveniently located. It is close to HWY 301 and an easy commute to Tampa or MacDill AFB. It is one of the best home currently on the market. Call today to schedule your private tour of this wonderful home.