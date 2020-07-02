All apartments in Riverview
/
Riverview, FL
/
11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE

11635 Crest Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11635 Crest Creek Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to a fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bathroom home in Riverview, FL. It is located in the beautiful community of Rivercrest. You will love the new kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to a breakfast nook and living room. Directly off the kitchen is a good size dining room. Also downstairs is a remodeled half bathroom with plenty of storage. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms as well as two bathrooms. The bedrooms have new carpet, and both bathrooms have been remodeled. The master bedroom has two closets, and the master bathroom has a soaker tub as well as separate shower. Inside and out has a new coat of paint, and the landscape has been tastefully redone. You will also find an inside laundry room, so no doing laundry in the hot garage. The community of Rivercrest boasts a resort style pool and is conveniently located. It is close to HWY 301 and an easy commute to Tampa or MacDill AFB. It is one of the best home currently on the market. Call today to schedule your private tour of this wonderful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11635 CREST CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

