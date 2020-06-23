All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

11629 Brighton Knoll Loop

11629 Brighton Knoll Loop · No Longer Available
Location

11629 Brighton Knoll Loop, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
playground
pool
BAMBOO FLOORS THROUGHOUT! - Please contact Roberto Gutierrez at (813) 900-1841 for more information.
Come preview this home full of upgrades before is gone! Located in the desirable Ibis Cove at Southfork in Riverview, this home has upgraded bamboo floors in every room and beautiful ceramic tile in the bathrooms. Granite counter-tops all around, gorgeous back-splash and over sized cabinets in the kitchen. Kitchen also has a spacious Breakfast Nook perfect for family time. Big master suite with his and hers walk-in closets and access to covered patio. Master bathroom includes separate shower, garden tub, water closet and his and hers sinks.
$75 processing fee due at move-in along with any rent and deposits.

(RLNE4572014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11629 Brighton Knoll Loop have any available units?
11629 Brighton Knoll Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11629 Brighton Knoll Loop have?
Some of 11629 Brighton Knoll Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11629 Brighton Knoll Loop currently offering any rent specials?
11629 Brighton Knoll Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11629 Brighton Knoll Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 11629 Brighton Knoll Loop is pet friendly.
Does 11629 Brighton Knoll Loop offer parking?
No, 11629 Brighton Knoll Loop does not offer parking.
Does 11629 Brighton Knoll Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11629 Brighton Knoll Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11629 Brighton Knoll Loop have a pool?
Yes, 11629 Brighton Knoll Loop has a pool.
Does 11629 Brighton Knoll Loop have accessible units?
No, 11629 Brighton Knoll Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 11629 Brighton Knoll Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 11629 Brighton Knoll Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
