11629 Brighton Knoll Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park playground pool

BAMBOO FLOORS THROUGHOUT! - Please contact Roberto Gutierrez at (813) 900-1841 for more information.

Come preview this home full of upgrades before is gone! Located in the desirable Ibis Cove at Southfork in Riverview, this home has upgraded bamboo floors in every room and beautiful ceramic tile in the bathrooms. Granite counter-tops all around, gorgeous back-splash and over sized cabinets in the kitchen. Kitchen also has a spacious Breakfast Nook perfect for family time. Big master suite with his and hers walk-in closets and access to covered patio. Master bathroom includes separate shower, garden tub, water closet and his and hers sinks.

$75 processing fee due at move-in along with any rent and deposits.



(RLNE4572014)